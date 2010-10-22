Your browser is out-of-date.

Boutique Modern Ltd
Home Builders in Newhaven
Reviews (9)
    Boutique Modern Ltd is an off-site manufacturer of high spec, prefab, volumetric  modular housing.

    We work with land owners and and developers to create exceptional, low energy homes and public spaces.

    Volumetric Construction of Modular Buildings and Prefab Homes in the UK
    Our mission is to take the many benefits of volumetric factory construction and use them to create beautifully designed, high performance, low impact modular buildings and prefab homes. By applying the best principles of Passivhaus and BRE to volumetric modular construction we believe we provide real solutions for those looking for a way around the uncertainty and stress of traditional building. If you are looking for someone to build your dream home or you want to extend your property upwards or out, whether your project is large or small, we have the sustainable 21st Century solution.

    Services
    • Design
    • Planning
    • construction
    • Installation
    • Interiors
    • Penthouse Extensions
    • One-off Grand Designs
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Europe
    Address
    3 Newhaven Industrial Park
    BN9 0BX Newhaven
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273911076 www.boutiquemodern.co.uk

    Reviews

    Steve Singa
    Looks nice but never been
    3 months ago
    Terrence Mongan
    Fantastic place to work
    8 months ago
    Paul Michael
    I do the occasional delivery to boutique and they are always very friendly and helpful
    9 months ago
