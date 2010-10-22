Boutique Modern Ltd is an off-site manufacturer of high spec, prefab, volumetric modular housing.

We work with land owners and and developers to create exceptional, low energy homes and public spaces.

Volumetric Construction of Modular Buildings and Prefab Homes in the UK

Our mission is to take the many benefits of volumetric factory construction and use them to create beautifully designed, high performance, low impact modular buildings and prefab homes. By applying the best principles of Passivhaus and BRE to volumetric modular construction we believe we provide real solutions for those looking for a way around the uncertainty and stress of traditional building. If you are looking for someone to build your dream home or you want to extend your property upwards or out, whether your project is large or small, we have the sustainable 21st Century solution.