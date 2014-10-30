Your browser is out-of-date.

10 DESIGN
Architects in Hong Kong
Reviews
    • Seventh Heaven at Al Barari, 10 DESIGN 10 DESIGN
    Seventh Heaven at Al Barari, 10 DESIGN 10 DESIGN
    Seventh Heaven at Al Barari, 10 DESIGN 10 DESIGN
    +20
    Seventh Heaven at Al Barari
    ASHJAR AT BARARI, 10 DESIGN 10 DESIGN
    ASHJAR AT BARARI, 10 DESIGN 10 DESIGN
    ASHJAR AT BARARI, 10 DESIGN 10 DESIGN
    +24
    ASHJAR AT BARARI
    Shizimen Central Business District, 10 DESIGN 10 DESIGN
    Shizimen Central Business District, 10 DESIGN 10 DESIGN
    Shizimen Central Business District, 10 DESIGN 10 DESIGN
    +11
    Shizimen Central Business District

    10 DESIGN is a leading international Partnership of Architectural, Urban, Landscape and Interior Designers and Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) specialists. They have spent the last two decades working in the emerging Asian and Middle Eastern markets and have established a reputation and brand name within the industry. The founding of 10 DESIGN was a result of the Partners’ aspiration to create multicultural projects with architectural, economic, environmental and social integrity. 10 DESIGN works at a range of scales and operate within all sectors; including corporate, cultural, hospitality, retail, education and residential and have offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Edinburgh, and Dubai.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Masterplanning
    • landscape
    • Research
    • Interiors
    • CGI
    Service areas
    Wanchai,Hong Kong and International
    Address
    3/F East Town Building, 41 Lockhart Road, Wanchai
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-39752010 www.10design.co

    Reviews

    A 7
    Headquarter office of the intl award-winning architecture firm, 10 Design. It is a direct subsidiary of the Egis Group. Responsible for the design of many world-class structure around the globe.
    5 months ago
    Timothy Tsang
    about 6 years ago
    Ilya Bourim
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
