10 DESIGN is a leading international Partnership of Architectural, Urban, Landscape and Interior Designers and Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) specialists. They have spent the last two decades working in the emerging Asian and Middle Eastern markets and have established a reputation and brand name within the industry. The founding of 10 DESIGN was a result of the Partners’ aspiration to create multicultural projects with architectural, economic, environmental and social integrity. 10 DESIGN works at a range of scales and operate within all sectors; including corporate, cultural, hospitality, retail, education and residential and have offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Edinburgh, and Dubai.