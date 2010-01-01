Since our inception in 2008 Hewitt Studios has determinedly pursued an accessible and design-led approach to sustainable architecture. Working through a recession in which sustainability was widely perceived as an unaffordable ‘extra’, we have sought to place it fundamentally at the heart of each of our projects - creating outcomes (and value) that wouldn’t have been possible without this impetus; leverage additional funding (Straw Bale Cafe), achieving difficult planning permissions (Limpley Stoke Eco House), underwriting business plans (The Arts Space), reinvigorating brownfield sites (Ralph Allen Yard) and creating inspirational and educational spaces (all of the above).

Our definition of a sustainable project is holistic - the economic and social viability of a project is of equal importance to its environmental credentials. This is why something like the Straw Bale Cafe (designed in-conjunction with academia, built by the end users, using local carbon-sequestering materials and for the benefit of their own community) typifies our approach - its not about box ticking, its about collaboration - getting everyone onboard to create a truly sustainable and fully-considered outcome. Nevertheless, we are happy to work within recognised standards when required and delivered buildings to BREEAM and Code 5 (zero-carbon) levels, with several Passivhaus projects on the drawing board.

Our projects have attracted widespread attention, with our zero-carbon housing at Ralph Allen Yard in Combe Down being promoted by local government as a benchmark brownfield development, whilst we have also been approached to help develop a new sustainable transport infrastructure by a leading exponent in the EV industry.

We are delighted to receive the bd Sustainability Architect of the Year award which recognises our growing reputation in innovative green design.