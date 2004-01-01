Allies and Morrison is an architecture, urbanism and planning practice based in London. It operates from its own studios in Southwark Street, the RIBA London Building of the Year 2004.

Allies and Morrison has completed projects throughout the UK and is currently undertaking work in Germany, Holland, India, Qatar and the Lebanon.

The work of the practice ranges from architecture, interior design and conservation on the one hand to planning, consultation and research on the other. When appropriate, particularly on larger projects, the different sides of the practice combine their expertise and experience and work together.

The practice has won 39 RIBA Awards and has twice been shortlisted for the Stirling Prize, for the Royal Festival Hall in 2008 and New Court Rothschild Bank with OMA in 2012.