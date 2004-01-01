Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Allies &amp; Morrison
Architects in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Boarding House, Brighton College, Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison
    Boarding House, Brighton College
    Kings Cross Central, Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison
    Kings Cross Central

    Allies and Morrison is an architecture, urbanism and planning practice based in London. It operates from its own studios in Southwark Street, the RIBA London Building of the Year 2004.

     Allies and Morrison has completed projects throughout the UK and is currently undertaking work in Germany, Holland, India, Qatar and the Lebanon.   

    The work of the practice ranges from architecture, interior design and conservation on the one hand to planning, consultation and research on the other. When appropriate, particularly on larger projects, the different sides of the practice combine their expertise and experience and work together.   

    The practice has won 39 RIBA Awards and has twice been shortlisted for the Stirling Prize, for the Royal Festival Hall in 2008 and New Court Rothschild Bank with OMA in 2012.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    85 Southwark Street
    SE1 0HX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079210100 www.alliesandmorrison.com
      Add SEO element