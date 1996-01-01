McDowell+Benedetti is a Chartered Practice of the Royal Institute of British Architects. It was formed by Jonathan McDowell and Renato Benedetti in 1996 and has established a reputation for design excellence with an unusually diverse range of projects across different types and scales.

The practice has won many prestigious national and international awards and competitions. Our work has been published widely in the UK and abroad - in articles, books, on TV and radio.

We highly value our wide range of public and private clients, many of whom we have developed long-standing relationships with over several projects.

The partners have also established wider public profiles including roles at Design Council CABE, on Design Review Panels, as client advisors and competition assessors. They also teach and lecture regularly in the UK and abroad.