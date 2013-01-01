Arm & Eye are an award winning creative studio, based in East London.

We are interested in stories. Every brand or company has one and we look for the best possible way to tell it.

Whether the project is a film, a photo shoot, a brand identity, a website or a fully integrated campaign, we look at the client’s core message and find an original and compelling way to communicate it.

We love art, music, design and always aim to be at the cutting edge so that when we approach a project, we can draw on broad and varied range of influences and solutions.

Our diverse and dedicated talent base means we have the skills in house to put those solutions into practice.

At the heart of everything we do is a desire to create amazing and original work.

- See more at: http://armandeye.com/?page_id=8#sthash.JXSBEBxa.dpuf