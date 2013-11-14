Your browser is out-of-date.

S&amp;P Structures Ltd.
Stone, Paving & Concrete in Ebbw Vale
    • Coronation St, ITV Studios, S&P Structures Ltd. S&P Structures Ltd. Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    Coronation St, ITV Studios

    Stainless Steel/Mild Steel and Glass Specialist – design,
    fabrication and installation of:

    Balconies | balustrades | staircases | handrails and LED | canopies | mezzanines | glass gates | glass roofs | glass walls | glass floors and bridges | glass doors | frameless conservatories.

    Services
    • Supply
    • Design
    • Fabricate and install Stainless Steel/Mild Steel and Glass
    Service areas
    National and Ebbw Vale
    Company awards
    FSB, Construction Line, CHAS, Recommended Installer Q-railing, Nominee for Oxford Preservation Trust
    Address
    8 Clos Gwaith Dur, EBbw Vale
    NP23 6EP Ebbw Vale
    United Kingdom
    +44-1495304595 www.sandpstructures.co.uk
