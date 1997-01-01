idp INTERIOR DESIGN was initiated in 2005 by Malcolm King, as the dedicated interior design arm of International Design Partners Ltd (established 1997) to offer planning, conceptual architecture, interior design, coordinated lighting design, full FF&E specification and design project management. Full FF&E purchasing is offered through IDP Procurement Ltd.

idp is managed by professionals with extensive experience and knowledge of the hotel and leisure market, both nationally and internationally. The company is dedicated to creative interior design, irrespective of budget, project type or location. This professional and yet personal approach ensures successful projects result in returned clients.