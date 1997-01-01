Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
IDP Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dorking
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hotel Roomsets by IDP Interior Design, IDP Design IDP Design BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Hotel Roomsets by IDP Interior Design, IDP Design IDP Design BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Hotel Roomsets by IDP Interior Design, IDP Design IDP Design BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Hotel Roomsets by IDP Interior Design
    Royal Yacht Hotel, Jersey, IDP Design IDP Design Modern bars & clubs
    Royal Yacht Hotel, Jersey, IDP Design IDP Design Modern bars & clubs
    Royal Yacht Hotel, Jersey, IDP Design IDP Design Classic airports
    +1
    Royal Yacht Hotel, Jersey

    idp INTERIOR DESIGN was initiated in 2005 by Malcolm King, as the dedicated interior design arm of International Design Partners Ltd (established 1997) to offer planning, conceptual architecture, interior design, coordinated lighting design, full FF&E specification and design project management. Full FF&E purchasing is offered through IDP Procurement Ltd.

      idp is managed by professionals with extensive experience and knowledge of the hotel and leisure market, both nationally and internationally. The company is dedicated to creative interior design, irrespective of budget, project type or location. This professional and yet personal approach ensures successful projects result in returned clients.

    Services
    Interior Design, procurement, and Planning
    Service areas
    Dorking
    Address
    Studio 2 & 3 Coomb Farm Building, Balchins Lane, Dorking, Surrey
    RH4 3LW Dorking
    United Kingdom
    +44-1306875514 www.idpdesign.com
      Add SEO element