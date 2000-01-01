Active

since 2000, Diapo is now a one-stop shop in the architecture sector, capable of manufacturing a great variety of high-quality products to meet the demands of an exacting clientele. The company has evolved around a rooted passion for industrial design and engineering.

With a determination to produce high-quality, design-led interior products, Diapo has built a reputation for design innovation and a commitment to quality that has made them the preferred supplier of many main building contractors for the design and manufacturing of visually distinctive architectural metalwork features.

OUR FACILITIES

The company has relocated to Canning Town in 2014 increasing production space to five thousand square foot with annexed design office space. Our new extensive facilities backed up with an efficient design team with a long-running experience in the manufacturing industry and a highly experienced and skilled workforce allow us to offer our clients a complete service and ensure that each and every project that leaves our premises is of the highest quality.

TOOLSET/SERVICES

The key to our market presence lies in our industrial approach to design service versus manufacturing.

Our CAD and engineering-based software allows us to offer technical support and cost-effective solutions, explore innovative design concepts by adding our creative input to initial intent while providing our clients with a greater understanding and control in relation to what is achievable both aesthetically and financially.

VALUES

Passion for architecture and for all kinds of artistic expression is our winning mix for the achievement of great projects.

Our drive is Freedom to explore new processes, new materials and new conjunctions; Freedom to think the unthinkable and to do the undoable.

PROJECTS

Over the years while many projects at Diapo are bespoke feature staircases, our work crosses over and our experience extends to all bespoke architectural metalwork including Crittall windows, pedestrian bridges and architectural structures to name a few.