The New England Shutter Company
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in London
    Bathroom shutters
    Kitchen shutters
    Living Room Shutters
    Faux Leather and Suede Shutters

    The New England Shutter Company is the home of the UK's finest handcrafted interior timber shutters.

    With a dedicated following amongst leading interior designers, architects and discerning householders,

    shutters can be made from a huge variety of solid woods such as Ash, American White Oak, American Black Walnut, Western Red Cedar, American Cherry, Maple and Teak. They can be left natural, stained, oiled, lacquered or painted to match any colour. Shutters can also be dressed in faux leather, faux suede or fabric. The company work to any specification, producing bespoke solutions for every window, door, glass roof or other internal space.

    Services
    • Bespoke Shutters and Venetian Blinds. Project management
    • measuring
    • manufacturing and installation.
    Service areas
    UK & Global
    Address
    16 Jaggard Way
    SW12 8SG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086751099 www.thenewenglandshuttercompany.com
