The New England Shutter Company is the home of the UK's finest handcrafted interior timber shutters.

With a dedicated following amongst leading interior designers, architects and discerning householders,

shutters can be made from a huge variety of solid woods such as Ash, American White Oak, American Black Walnut, Western Red Cedar, American Cherry, Maple and Teak. They can be left natural, stained, oiled, lacquered or painted to match any colour. Shutters can also be dressed in faux leather, faux suede or fabric. The company work to any specification, producing bespoke solutions for every window, door, glass roof or other internal space.