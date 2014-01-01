Your browser is out-of-date.

    John Henry Brookes Building, Oxford Brookes University
    Clocktower Court, Radley College

    We start with an open mind.  Practicing architecture opens windows into new and diverse worlds where ideas and influences come from surprising directions.  

    Design Engine works closely with other members of the design team to deliver holistic designs in which structure, space and environmental performance are seamlessly integrated. Thoughtful application of new technologies together with age-old passive measures enables our buildings to receive maximum benefit from the natural environment; harnessing ‘free’ resources like solar energy and rainwater.  

    Design Engine’s work is always boldly contemporary whilst attaching great importance to the traditional arts of composition and proportion. Working in historic contexts is particularly challenging and rewarding, where modern intervention can accentuate the quality of both the old and the new.

    As designers, the greatest reward is to be found in turning aspirations into a reality which is intimately experienced at a human scale.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Masterplanning
    • campus design
    • conservation design
    • space planning
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Graphic Design
    Service areas
    Winchester, &all across the UK, and Europe
    Company awards
    14 International, National & Regional RIBA Awards, 5 Civic Trust Awards, 2014 AJ Retrofit Award, 2014 Stirling Prize Midlist
    Address
    The Studios, Coker Close
    SO22 5FF Winchester
    United Kingdom
    +4491962890111 www.designengine.co.uk
