Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Harrods
Online Shops in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (23)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Christmas, Harrods Harrods
    Christmas, Harrods Harrods
    Christmas, Harrods Harrods
    +12
    Christmas

    Harrods, the world's most famous department store online with the latest men's and women's designer fashion, luxury gifts, food and accessories.

    Harrods four acres of shopping space showcases the world's most sought after brands set within a magical kingdom of fantasy and cultural opulence. Selling everything from sweets and souvenirs to diamonds and antiques, there is nowhere in the world quite like Harrods. Its superior range of fashion, homewares, toys and bespoke services has ensured it a long and loyal list of patrons. Visit today and you may find yourself in the company of A-list personalities, international royalty and sports superstars.

    Services
    Shopping
    Service areas
    • International
    • UK
    • London
    • West London
    • Knightsbridge
    • Kensington
    • Chelsea
    • England
    • Belgravia
    • Fulham
    • South Kensington
    • City
    • Westminster
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Address
    87-135 Brompton Rd
    SW1X 7XL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077301234 www.harrods.com

    Reviews

    Nyla Fatima
    I really enjoyed my visit to Harrods. The different departments had a beautiful selection of products. The food halls, perfume and makeup departments were among my favourites. All members of staff were super helpful and professional. Some customers were quite stressed with their Xmas shopping and getting quite snappy with members of staff in the gift shop; the members of staff pulled together and dealt with it professionally. I'd definitely recommend a visit. I'd like to see the bookshop the next time that I'm in.
    5 months ago
    Julie-ann Valentine
    I do love the food halls the best in Harrods. Lovely choice of food. Its not all expensive. We visited the Gordon Ramsey burger restaurant. Enjoyed a drink and a strawberry sundae. Nice but did wish for more than 3 very small bits of strawberry. Great place to visit. But my friends could not come in because they had suitcases with them so they had to stay outside. Gutted for them.
    3 months ago
    George Beasley
    Amazing, London's best department store. The staff are all so friendly but don't jump on you. Magical at Christmas and loved learning about the history of the store. The window displays were so imaginative with the qr codes to bring them to life. A wonderful range of products. Gifts and food are affordable. Makes a great day trip.
    6 months ago
    Show all 23 reviews
      Add SEO element