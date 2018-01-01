Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design
Lighting Designers in Edinburgh
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Scottish Parliament Debating Chamber, EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design Modern bars & clubs
    Scottish Parliament Debating Chamber, EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design Modern bars & clubs
    Scottish Parliament Debating Chamber, EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design Modern bars & clubs
    +4
    Scottish Parliament Debating Chamber
    Iona Abby Museum, EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design
    Iona Abby Museum, EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design
    Iona Abby Museum, EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design
    +4
    Iona Abby Museum
    KIPCO Tower, EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design
    KIPCO Tower, EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design
    KIPCO Tower, EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design
    +3
    KIPCO Tower

    EFLA | Kevan Shaw Lighting Design is an independent lighting design consultancy with clients across the globe. Established in 1989 we have a long record of successful and award winning projects including Arts Centres, Museums and Galleries, Hotels and Restaurants, Commercial, Residential and Historic Buildings.

    Our lighting designers come from Arts, Architecture and Theatre backgrounds; we deal with light as a design medium, unique in its lack of substance but vital in creating the visual impact of the project.

    Services
    lighting design
    Service areas
    • Scotland
    • Iceland
    • Europe Middle East and North America
    Company awards
    Light Middle East Awards, Scottish Design Awards, Lighting Design Awards, LUX Awards, IALD Awards, LIT Awards, Lamp Awards
    Address
    13 Great King Street
    EH3 6QW Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1315555553 www.ksld.com
      Add SEO element