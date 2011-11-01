Deborah Warne Interiors is an Interior Design company based in Leicestershire, England.

Deborah comes from a textile and wallpaper design background and her work is inspired by colour and pattern along with an understanding to link this with function and space. With a friendly approach, we aim is to build an intuitive relationship and understand your unique requirements which will create your individual interior. Deborah is passionate about style and detail, taking not only your needs and aspirations into account but the architectural period, features and restraints of your property.

Our team of trades people have great commitment and who contribute to the interior design process providing extensive skills in their fields.

Please call Deborah for an informal chat about the interior design process and to arrange an initial visit.