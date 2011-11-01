Your browser is out-of-date.

Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Le14 3ll
    A Victorian House
    A Victorian House, Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Eclectic style living room
    A Victorian House, Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Eclectic style living room
    A Victorian House
    A Transformation
    A Transformation, Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd
    A Transformation, Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd
    +5
    A Transformation
    A Garden Room Project
    A Garden Room Project, Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Eclectic style conservatory
    A Garden Room Project
    Sysonby Knoll Hotel
    Sysonby Knoll Hotel, Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Classic airports
    Sysonby Knoll Hotel, Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Classic airports
    +1
    Sysonby Knoll Hotel

    Deborah Warne Interiors is an Interior Design company based in Leicestershire, England.

    Deborah comes from a textile and wallpaper design background and her work is inspired by colour and pattern along with an understanding to link this with function and space. With a friendly approach, we aim is to build an intuitive relationship and understand your unique requirements which will create your individual interior. Deborah is passionate about style and detail, taking not only your needs and aspirations into account but the architectural period, features and restraints of your property.

    Our team of trades people have great commitment and who contribute to the interior design process providing extensive skills in their fields.

    Please call Deborah for an informal chat about the interior design process and to arrange an initial visit.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    LE14 3LL
    Address
    Langham House, 1 The Green, Old Dalby
    LEICESTER Le14 3ll
    United Kingdom
    +44-1664820168 deborah@deborahwarne.co.uk
