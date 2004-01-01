Your browser is out-of-date.

Foster Wilson
Architects in London
Reviews
    • Foster Wilson Architects has an international reputation for the design of cultural buildings for arts organisations, theatres, schools and universities. We are also undertaking a growing number of innovative residential and mixed-use developments.

    Setting us apart from other practices is a deep understanding of what makes creative space work and our ambition to design buildings that respond in an imaginative and sensitive way to their context.

    Our work is characterised by a careful development of the brief, responsive design solutions and delivery of projects to time and budget. Many of our projects involve work to listed buildings, which require careful analysis, research based restoration and sensitive modern interventions. The practice has won numerous national and international awards.

    We are an RIBA Chartered practice based in Islington, North London. The practice was founded by Tim Foster in 1979 as Tim Foster Architects and became a limited liability partnership in 2004 when Edmund Wilson joined as a partner.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    1 Purley Place
    N1 1QA London
    United Kingdom
    www.fosterwilsonarchitects.com
