BOND
Designers in Helsinki
Reviews (5)
    • We are a creative agency focused on branding and design. We create and renew brands.

    Bond is founded and run by designers. We work for clients who value creative and practical ideas. We demonstrate our expertise through our work rather than talking, because design is, first and foremost, a craft for us.

    We design, visualize and define brands in a way that help companies differentiate themselves from the competition. This can mean creating brand identities, branded environments, packaging, experiential web services or advertising.

    We are agile and designer-driven. Our clients appreciate working directly with the designers.

    We believe in quality because it is the only thing that stands the test of time.

    Service areas
    helsinki
    Address
    MERITULLINKATU 11 C
    FI-00170 Helsinki
    Finland
    +358-405560247 www.bond.fi

