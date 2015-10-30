Design Legno is an artisanal carpentry producing bespoke furniture.

The ability to customize, the attention to detail and the continuous activity of Research & Development of new products, makes “Design Legno” a point of reference for those who seek original and quality custom made furnishings.

Design Legno products are order-to-made only, and our offering spans from interior design furniture to staircases, from a small access space to a fully customized kitchen, from doors to furniture for every room of the house.

Strongly customer oriented, Design Legno provides 360° solution in order to satisfy all customer’s needs, in Italy and abroad