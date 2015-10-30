Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale
Joiners in Hyderabad
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • staircase
  • Kitchen
  • Tables
  • boiserie
  • rendering
  • Interior Design
  • office
  • Stands

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Luce e calore protagonisti di un nuovo ambiente, Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Luce e calore protagonisti di un nuovo ambiente, Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Luce e calore protagonisti di un nuovo ambiente, Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +5
    Luce e calore protagonisti di un nuovo ambiente
    Profumi dal Giappone a Pordenone, Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Modern bars & clubs
    Profumi dal Giappone a Pordenone, Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Modern bars & clubs
    Profumi dal Giappone a Pordenone, Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Modern bars & clubs
    +6
    Profumi dal Giappone a Pordenone
    In centro storico suggestivi giochi di emozioni e colori., Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    In centro storico suggestivi giochi di emozioni e colori., Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    In centro storico suggestivi giochi di emozioni e colori., Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    +6
    In centro storico suggestivi giochi di emozioni e colori.
    Contemporaneo purismo: Volumi e Materiali Elementari vestono l'ambiente, Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Interior landscaping Glass Grey
    Contemporaneo purismo: Volumi e Materiali Elementari vestono l'ambiente, Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Interior landscaping Glass Grey
    Contemporaneo purismo: Volumi e Materiali Elementari vestono l'ambiente, Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Design Legno Falegnameria Artigianale Interior landscaping Grey
    +5
    Contemporaneo purismo: Volumi e Materiali Elementari vestono l'ambiente

    Design Legno is an artisanal carpentry producing bespoke furniture.

    The ability to customize, the attention to detail and the continuous activity of Research & Development of new products, makes “Design Legno” a point of reference for those who seek original and quality custom made furnishings.

    Design Legno products are order-to-made only, and our offering spans from interior design furniture to staircases, from a small access space to a fully customized kitchen, from doors to furniture for every room of the house.

    Strongly customer oriented, Design Legno provides 360° solution in order to satisfy all customer’s needs, in Italy and abroad

    Service areas
    udine, Italy, and Europe
    Address
    Via Fratelli Savoia, 16—ZA Piccola di Moro 2
    33033 Hyderabad
    United Kingdom
    +1-9808758181 www.designlegno.com
      Add SEO element