So just a page, then: one page to persuade you that this design agency, Absolute, is somehow different from all the others, is more than just an office full of graphic artists, interior designers, huge screens, cooler-than-you-attitude, eccentric facial hair and unfeasible glasses .

There’s no denying that – just like those other agencies – we do all know our stuff. (We would, though, wouldn’t we? We’ve got degrees and everything.) No, we think what sets us apart is the other stuff: not so much what we’ve learnt as what we are: empathetic, imaginative, approachable.

For example, when you hear us repeat the mantra that we listen to our clients, do feel free to look deep into our eyes. Measure our pulse. Check our palms for sweat if you must. Because it’s all true: we actually mean it. Of course it takes time – sometimes a long time – to know a business and understand what makes it tick. But it’s worth the wait. It’s how we get to surprise clients, to go that bit further. Listening properly means not imposing outcomes; we suggest options instead, and plenty of them. And a business will listen to options if they come from an agency considered a partner in a joint endeavour. That’s not a status you achieve if you only know design, you need to understand people, too.

But once a client does see you as a partner, the benefits of mutual trust flow. The client relaxes and – confident they have the best help available – wastes far less time on project-managing and non-specific fretting. We get to relax, too, which means freedom to challenge and be honest, to suggest high-quality design solutions which transform businesses and their reputations.

Perhaps we needn’t add – but will anyway – that working in Cornwall matters. We choose to be here. We love the life and – although the provable science might elude us – we have no doubt that being here gives our work a dimension it would lack were we based in, say, Basingstoke or Daventry. (No disrespect to either, obviously.)

So that’s what we do, and here’s where we are: Absolute, grown from box-room start-up to comprehensive design consultancy with [twelve] on the payroll.

The business is growing and so is our reputation. We’re looking at new sectors and untapped regions. Our next challenge is to balance our passion for design with the commercial imperatives of an expanding business.

But we’re not fazed by change, we thrive on it. Design without change is like the coast without wind: it’s pleasant enough for a while, but it lacks movement and a certain energy.

And no one ever accused Absolute of that.

This website is a showcase of a few of our many successful projects, a summary of our ability to retain individuality whilst constantly providing well thought out solutions, encompassing the technology available to us.