Mizzi Studios exist to fuse fantasy with reality.

Formed by architect Jonathan Mizzi whose passion for futurism, science and love for nature characterise the studio’s design ethos, the multi-disciplinary practise works across all scales and sectors, ranging from architecture, industrial design, lighting, interactive design and commercial artworks.

Continuous research and development is key to sustaining the studio’s cutting edge philosophy that determines nothing should be impossible. Your dreams are listened to, encouraged, explored and rigorously tested through the use of the best technologies and techniques required to make your project a reality.