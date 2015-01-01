Your browser is out-of-date.

    Oakwrights’ unsurpassed reputation has been built on excellence of design, quality of product and professionalism of service and each home that is completed is the result of decades of experience. Widely recognised as the most progressive company in our field we have successfully combined the best of modern methods of manufacturing and state of the art technology with traditional craftsmanship, leading the way in 21st century oak framing. At Oakwrights we pride ourselves on our ability to fabricate to any design providing it meets the basic structural requirements and loadings necessary to satisfy building regulations.

    Services
    • Oakwrights have several primary house ranges—the country home
    • barn home
    • village home
    • contemporary home and the woodhouse range as used in our own Show Home. Oakwrights provide a full build service from start to finish with an award winning team of architectural designers
    • frame designers
    • and frame construction team who will listen to your requirements and work with you to produce a home that delivers practically and aesthetically.
    Service areas
    • Oakwrights have dedicated area specialist's that cover the whole of the UK and abroad.
    • Hereford
    Company awards
    Build It Magazine's Best Self-build Home award 2015
    Address
    The Lakes
    HR4 7PU Hereford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1432353353 www.oakwrights.co.uk

    Reviews

    Richard Nichols
    Sent for catalogue arrived in a couple of days terrific photos of oak builds and real good quality their work looks amazing thank you
    7 months ago
    Kevin Amos
    Brilliant workmanship. But will not return my emails. Wouldn't think of it from a company like this.
    about 1 year ago
