Norm.Architects was founded in 2008. Situated in the heart of Copenhagen, Norm works with residential architecture, commercial interiors, industrial design, photography, graphics and art direction.

The name Norm indicates the importance of drawing inspiration from traditions and norms that have been refined for many centuries within the field of architecture and aesthetics. Norm makes it a virtue to focus on quality, durability and timelessness. They want their designs to not only be of good materials and good craftsmanship, but to embody beauty, history and, most importantly, outlive fleeting trends. The design process of Norm.Architects is based on not just asking the question “how?” but to ask the question “why?”. Why should we create this? Why does the need for this product exist? Why should people buy it? Why should they want to keep it? When you ask the question “why?” you open up for deeper design dimensions and you embark on the road to create truly durable products. In spirit with the tradition for scandinavian simplicity Norm strives to cut to the bone in their designs. To find the simplest shape for a given task without forgetting the beauty of the shape and the details, in order to reach a point where there is nothing to add and nothing to take away that can make the product better. Like true scandinavians they pride themselves in their culture and history, and hope and aspire to create new norms for nordic design.

JONAS BJERRE-POULSEN

Architect MAA & Partner. With a strong focus on both aesthetics and functionality, Jonas has for a decade been working within a number of creative fields as both architect, designer, stylist, photographer and art director. With attention to haptic qualities and the human scale in interior architecture, Jonas always strives to create spectacular and striking spaces, that in their own minimal and understated fashion are very inviting and full of life, light and atmosphere. As a product designer, Jonas is driven by concept, materials and aesthetics, which has won Norm.Architects numerous prestigious awards such as Red Dot, IF Design Award, Design Plus Award, Good Design Award. As an architectural photographer and stylist, Jonas works for several brands and a large number of international magazines such as Elle Decor, Dwell, Kinfolk, Vouge and many more. Jonas graduated as an architect from the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts in 2004, holds a degree in business administration and languages from Copenhagen Business School and studied art and philosophy in Rome before co-founding Norm.Architects.

KASPER RØNN

Architect MAA, designer & partner. Kasper Rønn von Lotzbeck has a wide experience within the field of product design, interiors and large scale architecture combined with an extensive technical insight. At Norm.Architects he is responsible for product design and furniture and his aim is to bring good design into the details of every project, large or small. Kasper is capable of bringing complex ideas to life and create maximum value in the design. He has a unique combination of artistic and technical insight and his designs have resulted in greatly increased brand value and turnover for the clients. Kasper has great experience working with almost any available material and his work has resulted in numerous design awards from all over the world. As co-founder and partner in Norm.Architects Kasper has been part of creating a world where products and architecture are linked closely together. Kasper holds a degree in architecture from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen from 2002.

LINDA KORNDAL

Architect MAA, head of development of architectural and interior projects. In 2013 Linda joined Norm.Architects and now heads the development of architectural and interior projects. With her 10 years of experience within branded interior, she always strives to create strong solutions that fit both the brand perception and physical context. This is translated to several platforms such as architecture, interior, furniture and decoration. Linda has worked for one of the largest brand- and design agencies in Denmark, Kontrapunkt, where she been creatively in charge of all projects within branded space. This includes projects ranging from from architectural development of corporate buildings for Japanese bakery “Andersen”, interior design for the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk’s hotel & conference center and branded furniture for Nagoya University. Prior to that Linda worked as a senior architect at Johannes Torpe Studios. Here she was responsible for projects in both Europe and China. among others are interior design and styling for South Beauty Restaurant Group and Flagship stores for Police Eyewear, danish fashion brand Noir and the street-wear brand Evisu. Linda holds her architectural degree from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, where she today functions as a lecturer.