F2 Architecture is an award winning architectural practice established by architects Franco Fiorentini and Frank Marioli in 2002. The practice is based in Melbourne, Australia and operates as a design focused studio with a collaborative culture.

We engage our clients with fresh ideas, creativity and delight so that their aspirational goals are defined and met. Our experience, reliability and delivery capability ensure that our client’s management and financial goals are achieved. We foster a personal relationship with our clients underpinned by our integrity and commitment to a sustainable future. F2 Architecture works with major international and local institutional and commercial clients as well as individual clients. The work of the practice is broadly defined as:

Commercial and Workplace

Urban Living

Boutique Retail

Individual Homes

Cultural and Civic

Urban Design and Masterplanning

The practice has established links to a network of leading international and local specialist advisors and consultants which provide our clients with access to thought leadership in key areas.