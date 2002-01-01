Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
F2 Architecture
Architects in Australia
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Pole House, F2 Architecture F2 Architecture Mediterranean style houses
    The Pole House, F2 Architecture F2 Architecture Mediterranean style houses
    The Pole House, F2 Architecture F2 Architecture Mediterranean style houses
    +3
    The Pole House

    F2 Architecture is an award winning architectural practice established by architects Franco Fiorentini and Frank Marioli in 2002. The practice is based in Melbourne, Australia and operates as a design focused studio with a collaborative culture.

    We engage our clients with fresh ideas, creativity and delight so that their aspirational goals are defined and met. Our experience, reliability and delivery capability ensure that our client’s management and financial goals are achieved. We foster a personal relationship with our clients underpinned by our integrity and commitment to a sustainable future. F2 Architecture works with major international and local institutional and commercial clients as well as individual clients. The work of the practice is broadly defined as: 

    Commercial and Workplace

    Urban Living

    Boutique Retail

    Individual Homes

    Cultural and Civic

    Urban Design and Masterplanning

    The practice has established links to a network of leading international and local specialist advisors and consultants which provide our clients with access to thought leadership in key areas.

    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • australia
    Address
    - Australia
    Australia
    +61-398672233 f2architecture.com.au
      Add SEO element