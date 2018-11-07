Nulty+ is an award-winning independent architectural lighting design practice. We collaborate with architects and designers to provide innovative lighting designs, tailored to each individual project. We use light to reveal and accentuate the architectural environment, while recognising the importance of creating solutions that are easy to maintain and cost-effective.





We strive to reduce the environmental impact of our designs by maximising energy efficiency and minimising light pollution and trespass, and by sourcing equipment with minimal embodied energy. Our solutions are innovative and often exceed current legislation and regulation.





We work across a broad spectrum of sectors including: residential, exterior/public realm, healthcare, hospitality, museums, retail and work place.