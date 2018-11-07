Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Nulty
Lighting Designers in London
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Auriens, Chelsea, Nulty Nulty Modern style bedroom
    Auriens, Chelsea, Nulty Nulty Modern spa
    Auriens, Chelsea, Nulty Nulty Modern bathroom
    +11
    Auriens, Chelsea
    Private Residence, Herondale Avenue | London, Nulty Nulty Minimalist houses
    Private Residence, Herondale Avenue | London, Nulty Nulty Built-in kitchens
    Private Residence, Herondale Avenue | London, Nulty Nulty Minimalist dining room
    +1
    Private Residence, Herondale Avenue | London
    Holland Park Villas, Kensington, Nulty Nulty Villas
    Holland Park Villas, Kensington, Nulty Nulty Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Holland Park Villas, Kensington, Nulty Nulty Minimalist gym
    +2
    Holland Park Villas, Kensington
    Chelsea Barracks, London, Nulty Nulty Classic style walls & floors
    Chelsea Barracks, London, Nulty Nulty Classic style walls & floors
    Chelsea Barracks, London, Nulty Nulty Classic style walls & floors
    +3
    Chelsea Barracks, London
    Seafront Residence, Nulty Nulty Multi-Family house
    Seafront Residence, Nulty Nulty Front garden
    Seafront Residence, Nulty Nulty Modern garden
    +7
    Seafront Residence
    Private Residence, Notting Hill House, Nulty Nulty Stairs
    Private Residence, Notting Hill House, Nulty Nulty Stairs
    Private Residence, Notting Hill House, Nulty Nulty Stairs
    +5
    Private Residence, Notting Hill House
    Show all 11 projects

    Nulty+ is an award-winning independent architectural lighting design practice. We collaborate with architects and designers to provide innovative lighting designs, tailored to each individual project. We use light to reveal and accentuate the architectural environment, while recognising the importance of creating solutions that are easy to maintain and cost-effective.


    We strive to reduce the environmental impact of our designs by maximising energy efficiency and minimising light pollution and trespass, and by sourcing equipment with minimal embodied energy. Our solutions are innovative and often exceed current legislation and regulation.


    We work across a broad spectrum of sectors including: residential, exterior/public realm, healthcare, hospitality, museums, retail and work place.

    Services
    Lighting Design Consultancy
    Service areas
    UK and International
    Address
    246 Westminster Bridge road
    SE1 7PD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074013635 www.nultylighting.co.uk
      Add SEO element