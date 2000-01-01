Established in 2000, Bells & Whistles is an award-winning, Los Angeles based design studio that is dedicated to creating quality, hand-made, modern interiors. Working primarily with commercial spaces, our projects have included bars, restaurants, boutiques, entertainment venues and salons.

Our design aesthetic is modern, yet eclectic, combining fresh ideas with influences from different eras, styles, and genres. We find inspiration in everything, whether it’s fashion, music and food, or our clients, our friends, and each other. Our internal “aesthetic libraries" are constantly growing with knowledge as we absorb the outside world and interpret our findings into design. Bells & Whistles is capable of taking on projects of any scale from concept to completion. Our goal is to create amazing interiors that showcase our talents and vision while successfully realizing our clients’ dreams.