A Work of Substance
Designers in Sheung Wan
    • Substance is a collective of people with imaginations so far reaching, that if we were a single hybrid person you would probably be afraid to be our friend. our productivity is not purely achieved by sitting at the desk; napping for the explicit reason of conjuring surreal ideas is completely justifiable.

    Contrary to most, our resume is filled with work we love to do, and it shows. briefs, (not the kind of underwear), but the kind that stipulate deliverables make us giddy. In light of everything, our positive madness and overwhelming passion produces not just empty pretty things, but wickedly beautiful executions with substance.

    Service areas
    Sheung Wan
    Address
    Shop 3c . Tai on Terrace
    - Sheung Wan
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-93226606 www.aworkofsubstance.com

