The Richard Philp Gallery was established over 40 years ago, and is now based Richard's house in West London by appointment for private viewings of the works of art at the gallery. The range of material available at any one time is eclectic: furniture, drawings & paintings, contemporary sculpture and medieval art. Many of our collectors have branched into new areas when something special has caught their 'eye' during a viewing. Our areas of collecting are an exciting amalgamation of periods and cultures.

Our aim is to build up long-term relationships with our clients by offering a highly personal and individual service. All objects are thoroughly researched and can be supplied with a condition report. We are renowned for our sensitive use of period frames on both old-master and 20th-century drawings and specialise in the sympathetic presentation of all works of art. Advice on framing, restoration and care and presentation is available.The authenticity of all works of art purchased from the Richard Philp Gallery is fully guaranteed.

We are a member of the British Antique Dealers Association and as such have satisfied their entry requirements and must adhere to their codes of practice. Membership of these leading professional bodies requires a high level of expertise and is intended to allow customers to buy with confidence knowing that they will receive the best possible help and advice.