LID&ER Ltd is a team of senior professional consultants people coming up&down from Italy.We are full of experiences, ideas, light creativity ,classical taste, actual and cool, we do love UK and London in particular.We thinks that interior design requires classical items to translate into innovation, style and individuality. Lid&er can address your needs and dress your home .
However we are event planners and we use to rent exclusive designer furnitures and luxury tents.
Since 5 years,we design and built the luxuriest event in the world: as thecnical partner for the DeLUXE Luxury Event in Porto Cervo- Costa Smeralda- Italy
- Services
- Consultant for Interior and Exibhition Design
- Home Staging
- home personal shopper
- Home Relooker
- Service areas
- UK and ITA
- Company awards
- N/A
- Address
-
Thompson Close Harpenden
AL5 4DZ Harpenden
United Kingdom
+39-3357170920 www.lider.co.uk
LID&ER Ltd adores playing around with scale, lights, mirrors and seductive colour pallets, to pump up the intrigue a notch.
Recognised by the industry for creating elegant and sophisticated interiors which blend the classic with the contemporary. Luana Cassano Design are based in Harpenden and work on Residential, Commercial, Hotel and Leisure projects. Our services encompass Architectural Interior Design, Interior Decoration, Furniture and Product Design. We enjoy the use of luxe materials with super glam fabrics like cashmere, leather, animal prints and velvet. Bringing together harmonising and contrasting textures, shapes and finishes: playing around with scale is a vital part of the interior design magic.
- We are addicted to good light such as creating seductive ambiance with little pools of soft lighting through bold vintage chandeliers. - We enjoy playing with mirrors - "Mirrors are essential: they reflect light, add depth, expand horizons and add a magical allure" - Comfort is all-important - inviting armchairs, cosy sofas, sumptious cushions, coffee tables for putting up your feet and martini tables for your cocktails; "I adore mixing things up, it is way more exciting and creates rooms that are one of a kind"