Lid&amp;er Ltd
Designers in Harpenden
    • BiLù Design by me!, Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd Dining roomTables Iron/Steel White
    BiLù Design by me!, Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Iron/Steel White
    BiLù Design by me!, Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Iron/Steel White
    +2
    BiLù Design by me!
    A Luxury Villa in Repubblica Domenicana, Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd Colonial style houses Bricks Beige
    A Luxury Villa in Repubblica Domenicana, Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd GardenGreenhouses & pavilions Bricks Beige
    A Luxury Villa in Repubblica Domenicana, Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd Colonial style garden Stone Beige
    +18
    A Luxury Villa in Repubblica Domenicana
    A temporary and luxury bazar shop in Porto Cervo,Costa Smeralda, Sardinia., Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd
    A temporary and luxury bazar shop in Porto Cervo,Costa Smeralda, Sardinia., Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd
    A temporary and luxury bazar shop in Porto Cervo,Costa Smeralda, Sardinia., Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd
    +5
    A temporary and luxury bazar shop in Porto Cervo,Costa Smeralda, Sardinia.

    LID&ER Ltd  is a team of senior professional consultants people coming up&down from Italy.We are full of experiences, ideas, light creativity ,classical taste, actual and cool, we do love UK and London in particular.We thinks that interior design requires classical items to translate into innovation, style and individuality. Lid&er can address your needs and dress your home .

     However we are event  planners and we use to rent exclusive designer furnitures  and  luxury tents.

    Since 5 years,we design and built the luxuriest event in the world: as thecnical partner for the DeLUXE Luxury Event in Porto Cervo- Costa Smeralda- Italy

    Services
    • Consultant for Interior and Exibhition Design
    • Home Staging
    • home personal shopper
    • Home Relooker
    Service areas
    UK and ITA
    Company awards
    N/A
    Address
    Thompson Close Harpenden
    AL5 4DZ Harpenden
    United Kingdom
    +39-3357170920 www.lider.co.uk
    LID&ER Ltd  adores playing around with scale, lights, mirrors and seductive colour pallets, to pump up the intrigue a notch. 

    Recognised by the industry for creating elegant and sophisticated interiors which blend the classic with the contemporary. Luana Cassano Design are based in Harpenden and work on Residential, Commercial, Hotel and Leisure projects. Our services encompass Architectural Interior Design, Interior Decoration, Furniture and Product Design.  We enjoy the use of luxe materials with super glam fabrics like cashmere, leather, animal prints and velvet.   Bringing together harmonising and contrasting textures, shapes and finishes: playing around with scale is a vital part of the interior design magic.

    - We are addicted to good light such as creating seductive ambiance with little pools of soft lighting through bold vintage chandeliers.    - We enjoy playing with mirrors - "Mirrors are essential: they reflect light, add depth, expand horizons and add a magical allure"   - Comfort is all-important - inviting armchairs, cosy sofas, sumptious cushions, coffee tables for putting up your feet and martini tables for your cocktails; "I adore mixing things up, it is way more exciting and creates rooms that are one of a kind"

