Neo Light Design
Lighting Designers in Leatherhead
    • Operating from four offices around the world, and with a further joint venture in Edinburgh, we are able to work on projects large and small anywhere around the globe.  We bring a wealth of experience and understanding to each and every project and provide a personal service to each client to ensure satisfaction at every stage.

    With over 100 years of combined experience in professional lighting working on most project types around the world neolight prides itself in providing creative and technical solutions, whilst balancing this with the most up to date and energy efficient technology.

    The Studio 19 Blackthorne Road Great Bookham, Surrey
    KT23 4BN Leatherhead
    United Kingdom
    +44-1372750990 neolightdesign.com
