William Garvey Ltd
Bathroom Designers in Uk
    • Moscow Project, William Garvey Ltd William Garvey Ltd Modern rooms
    Moscow Project
    Kensington Teak Bathroom, William Garvey Ltd William Garvey Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
    Kensington Teak Bathroom
    Shower Room for Hampstead House, William Garvey Ltd William Garvey Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
    Shower Room for Hampstead House
    Teak Jacuzzi for Belgravia, William Garvey Ltd William Garvey Ltd SpaFurniture
    Teak Jacuzzi for Belgravia
    William Garvey Baths and sinks, William Garvey Ltd William Garvey Ltd BathroomSinks
    William Garvey Baths and sinks

    William Garvey Bespoke Furniture Ltd. (UK) work with 'high end' interior designers, architects contractors and private individuals on super-yachts, villas, houses and apartments, internationally.  Recent projects include making and fitting furniture for a palace in Jordan, a super-yacht interior, a villa in Qatar, stunning London interiors at Eaton Square, Holland Park and Queens Gate Terrace as well as other smaller individual items of beautiful bespoke furniture.

    We design, make and fit unique items; inlaid dining tables, leather bound desks, bespoke libraries, wooden Jacuzzis, vanity units, baths and basins etc., and also make and install complete interiors such as bathrooms, steam rooms, saunas, spas, kitchens, living spaces and offices, in fact any project that needs beautifully crafted bespoke furniture.

    Working with all materials, not just wood, our highly experienced team have been designing and installing furniture for over 40 years.

    Our team of 32 cabinet makers, project managers and an excellent drawing office are always looking for new and exciting projects, whether large or small to work on and our recent projects can be seen on www.williamgarvey.co.uk.

    Services
    • Manufacture and installation of freestanding and fitted furniture. Teak and timber baths
    • sinks and showers
    Service areas
    World-Wide
    Address
    Leyhill workshop, Honiton, Devon, UK
    EX17 3JG Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1404841430 www.williamgarvey.co.uk
