Spencer Swinden
Interior Designers & Decorators in Birmingham
    The Plough Harborne
    The Plough Harborne, Spencer Swinden Spencer Swinden
    The Plough Harborne, Spencer Swinden Spencer Swinden
    +2
    The Plough Harborne
    The Village
    The Village, Spencer Swinden Spencer Swinden
    The Village, Spencer Swinden Spencer Swinden
    +3
    The Village
    Pure Bar & Kitchen
    Pure Bar & Kitchen, Spencer Swinden Spencer Swinden
    Pure Bar & Kitchen, Spencer Swinden Spencer Swinden
    +2
    Pure Bar & Kitchen

    We are 100% dedicated to delivering profitable results for our clients. We do this through combining a truly individual design solution with a highly commercial focus. Whether clients are sole traders or large brands, we understand that profitability is vital.

    We are a full service interior design agency that uses the best partners in the business to achieve the best results for you and your customers. 

    Everything we do has a well-thought-out purpose and is crafted to inspire customers. It gets people talking and it creates business, loyalty and positive reviews. We ensure all elements work together to give customers a good feeling and a reason to return. 

    Considered design gives each space more energy and makes it more social, so people feel good and enjoy their time together even more. It’s considered craft that creates comfort, contentment and great conversations. 

    We’re a nationally respected, award-winning interior design brand, with a diverse portfolio, that retains the passionate soul we started with.

    Service areas
    BIRMINGHAM
    Address
    3 Key Hill Drive Jewellery Quarter
    B18 5NY Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1215519897 www.spencerswinden.com
