Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Morgan Lovell
Interior Architects in Uk
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • ThoughtWorks - Creating a collaborative workplace, Morgan Lovell Morgan Lovell Modern bars & clubs
    ThoughtWorks - Creating a collaborative workplace, Morgan Lovell Morgan Lovell Rustic style conference centres
    ThoughtWorks - Creating a collaborative workplace, Morgan Lovell Morgan Lovell Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    ThoughtWorks - Creating a collaborative workplace

    For nearly 40 years, Morgan Lovell has been helping many of the world’s largest companies to Define, Design and Deliver® office fit-out and refurbishment projects, creating workplaces that empower staff and grow businesses.

    With the backing of our FTSE listed parent company, Morgan Sindall Group plc, you can be sure your project is in safe hands whilst still enjoying the creative freedom and flexibility that the founders envisaged when they first started the business.

    Services
    • Office Design
    • Office fit out
    • Workplace Consultancy
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    16 Noel Street, Soho
    London, W1F 8DA Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077344466 www.morganlovell.com

    Reviews

    Ibrahim Mudey
    wow
    over 5 years ago
    Matt Baker
    Love it and what they do.
    over 5 years ago
    Ali Brown
    Fantastic offices and exceptional equiptment
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element