Avalon landscapes &amp; design Ltd
Landscape Designers in Bearwood
Reviews
    Avalon Landscapes & Design Ltd provides a high quality landscaping and design service in and around the West Midlands.  Our portfolio consists of a range of projects in the suburbs of Birmingham through to large country gardens in  the surrounding counties.

    Drawing on our wealth of experience, working for over 30 years in the industry, we create functional and imaginative designs of all sizes. Our qualified team will work closely with you to realise your expectations and transform your outdoor space. We will manage the process from design through to completion, providing a high quality and personable service throughout.

    Services
    • landscaping
    • design and construction
    Service areas
    West Midlands and Birmingham
    Address
    236, Galton Road
    B67 5JL Bearwood
    United Kingdom
    +44-1214203232 www.avalonlandscapesltd.com

    Reviews

    Charlotte Thorpe-Mathias
    Mick and his team have been amazing. They have transformed my patio into a large useable space. They work cleanly, professionally and began to feel like part of the family. I would highly recommend them.
    3 months ago
    karen shanley
    Amazing company reliable, friendly and knowledgeable. Would definitely recommend without hesitation.
    about 1 year ago
    Sue Grinham
    over 4 years ago
