Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
VSP Interiors
Interior Architects in Dorchester
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wiltshire - Rural Retreat, VSP Interiors VSP Interiors Classic style bathroom
    Wiltshire - Rural Retreat, VSP Interiors VSP Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Wiltshire - Rural Retreat, VSP Interiors VSP Interiors Classic style living room
    +4
    Wiltshire - Rural Retreat

    International Interior Design company with offices in London and Dorset.

    Their portfolio of stylish projects are created with personal attention to detail that clients really appreciate.

    Unique and beautiful antiques, furniture, fabrics, floor coverings and lighting are sourced from a wide range of design houses and specialist trade suppliers. VSP Interiors strives to exceed their clients expectations in creating exceptional living spaces with colour, texture and personal treasures that reflects each clients individuality and lifestyle perfectly swell as being sympathetic to the period or design of the property. A professional and very personal service with particular importance to delivering projects on time and within budget, from turnkey to just a pair of curtains.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Architecture
    • curtains furniture drawings
    Service areas
    Dorchester and London
    Address
    Sheridan House, Frampton
    DT2 9NH Dorchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7787574192 www.vspinteriors.com
      Add SEO element