Groves Restoration
Blacksmith in Billericay
Reviews
    • Groves Restoration specialises in the repair and restoration of fine quality antique metalware.

    We are a small family business that has a wealth of experience in all aspects of renovation. From the smallest escutcheon plate to bronze figures, lanterns, large ornate chandeliers and any ormolu item.

    We take great pride in giving a personal service to individuals and corporate customers.

    During the 21 years that we have been in business we have been asked to restore a huge range of objects, chandeliers, candelabra, bluejohn vases, objets d'art, antique lamps, grills etc.

    We can also undertake the repair and renovation of any items that need regilding, repolishing, gold lacquering, bronzing.

    Service areas
    Billericay
    Address
    Essex
    CM11 1HR Billericay
    United Kingdom
    +44-1268710695 www.grovesrestoration.com
