Taylor Howes Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Having launched in 1991, Taylor Howes Designs has built up an enviable reputation across the design industry for creative excellence and for the emphasis it places on engendering good relationships through its caring service.

    At the helm of the Chelsea-based studio is Founder and Chief Executive Karen Howes who heads up a team of twenty seven, including her four Directors who she has worked beside for over sixty years between them. It is important to the team not only to win a project, but to ensure that clients enjoy the whole design journey through to its successful conclusion. So appealing is this approach that they have a healthy return business, as clients move house or add to their property portfolios.

    Taylor Howes are an international practice with a host of both residential and commercial projects in London, as well a variety of projects in the Middle East, the South of France and Connecticut. Current projects include a 9-storey townhouse in Kensington and a large family house in St John’s Wood, as well as projects for top developers, where they are working on show apartments, penthouses, and marketing suites in significant developments.

    With regards to project budgets, furnishing budgets start at £185,000 (ex VAT) and build budgets at £250,000 (ex VAT).

    Service areas
    • London
    • London & International
    Company awards
    Andrew Martin International Design Award 2006
    Address
    29 Fernshaw Road
    sw10 0tg London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073499017 www.taylorhowes.co.uk

    Reviews

    Vedant Sharma
    Nice
    about 1 year ago
    Lama Abu Zant
    almost 2 years ago
    sachin wakle
    It's perfect
    about 3 years ago
