With over 20 years of experience as a qualified architect, Alistair has worked for the last 14 years in Edinburgh. His experience ranges across all sectors, in particular, healthcare, higher education, commercial and retail. Working latterly in healthcare his principal role has been as lead architect, coordinating teams and stakeholders, driving projects forward to successful completion.

In his career to date he has delivered over 14 buildings and major projects. Alistair started his professional career in Paris working in a French practice prior to moving to London to complete his formal training. With a 'hands on' practical approach and as an accomplished designer, he has a great capacity for problem solving. Alistair Hawkins is now set up as an independent consultant operating as a Limited Company.

As an experienced individual he is keen to deliver a personal service to clients. With a strong belief that excellent communication, sustained enthusiasm and focused drive are key to the success of any project, the basis of this being good relationships built on trust and understanding.

The objective is to work with clients, contractors and consultants to improve the process of project briefing, developing design & construction information and assisting in project delivery. Involved at the critical stages in the design and construction process the intention is to enhance the quality of information available, to ensure the client’s aspirations are met.

"I am passionate about ensuring that initial stages of a project are executed correctly; learning about the client’s business, and understanding their objectives, formulating a detailed brief and project plan, demonstrating best practice at every step and setting up processes and systems that facilitate effective communication and decision making. Setting quality standards and maintaining these through the procurement process."