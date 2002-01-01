A graduate of Central Saint Martins and the Royal College of Art, Inca has worked variously as a graphic designer, printed textile designer, design director and artist. Part of the design and editorial team of Graphic magazine from 2002–2006, Inca then developed her skills in printed textile design at the RCA and pursued self-initiated projects ranging from clothing and jewellery to accessories and art projects. Formerly visual design director for shoe company Terra Plana, and currently graphic designer for Magma Books and Laurence King Publishing, she has also exhibited in London and internationally, and has her products on sale in a number of galleries and design shows.