Studiorogers is a design focused, collaborative Architectural practice, taking inspiration from the rich diversity of cultural heritage and landscape, famous in this region. It was founded in 1995 originally as Michael Rogers Architects Ltd and renamed in 2005.

We believe in personally engaging with our clients to deliver high quality design incorporating innovation whilst reflecting and complimenting our environment. We pride ourselves on “Challenging the Ordinary” delivering both quality and value for money on all our work. We have been fortunate to work over a variety of sectors and for a wide range of clients. This is key to keeping the practice fresh and active. The Practice includes the disciplines of Architecture, Architectural Technology and Interior Design. As an employer we are committed to a healthy life / work balance, integrity and honesty in our profession and sound personal values.