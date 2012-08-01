Civic Design and Build are the leading architects in St Albans, Harpenden and Hertfordshire. Unlike other architectural and design firms Civic Design and Build manage your entire project for you. Meaning that we are not only your architect, but we are also your builder. As a design and build company, we provide the complete residential construction service, project managing every aspect of work on your home from the planning to the construction ensuring no detail is overlooked. We will discuss your dreams, design concepts and look at how you live your daily life. Using this information the plans will be drawn up and you can watch as we start building and transforming your home, so that your dreams become reality. We only consider your project complete when you are completely satisfied. We have many happy customers in the St Albans and Harpenden areas of Hertfordshire, many of whom will recommend us to friends and family. We hope that you will join them soon.