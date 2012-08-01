Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Civic Design + Build
Architects in St Albans
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Ridgeway, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern kitchen
    The Ridgeway, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern kitchen
    The Ridgeway, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern kitchen
    +7
    The Ridgeway
    Edward Close, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern kitchen
    Edward Close, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern kitchen
    Edward Close, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern bathroom
    +5
    Edward Close
    Lea Road (2), Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern kitchen
    Lea Road (2), Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern houses
    Lea Road (2), Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern houses
    +1
    Lea Road (2)
    Spinneys Drive, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern houses
    Spinneys Drive, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern nursery/kids room
    Spinneys Drive, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern style bedroom
    +3
    Spinneys Drive
    Byron Road, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern kitchen
    Byron Road, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern living room
    Byron Road, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern media room
    +1
    Byron Road
    Sandpit Lane, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Sandpit Lane, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern houses
    Sandpit Lane, Civic Design + Build Civic Design + Build Modern windows & doors
    +2
    Sandpit Lane
    Show all 10 projects

    Civic Design and Build are the leading architects in St Albans, Harpenden and Hertfordshire. Unlike other architectural and design firms Civic Design and Build manage your entire project for you. Meaning that we are not only your architect, but we are also your builder. As a design and build company, we provide the complete residential construction service, project managing every aspect of work on your home from the planning to the construction ensuring no detail is overlooked. We will discuss your dreams, design concepts and look at how you live your daily life. Using this information the plans will be drawn up and you can watch as we start building and transforming your home, so that your dreams become reality. We only consider your project complete when you are completely satisfied. We have many happy customers in the St Albans and Harpenden areas of Hertfordshire, many of whom will recommend us to friends and family. We hope that you will join them soon.

    Services
    Architectural, Design, and Building
    Service areas
    St Albans, Harpenden, and Hertfordshire
    Address
    The Caxton Centre, Porters Wood
    AL3 6XT St Albans
    United Kingdom
    +44-1727868516 www.civicconstruction.co.uk
      Add SEO element