Boyarsky Murphy Architects have a reputation for innovative and inspiring design within a wide and international portfolio. Our projects range from individual houses to off-the-grid eco-communities, from sensitive sites and historic buildings to cultural and educational buildings, and multi-story towers.

We develop each project from first principles. Our building tools are the sensuous nature of materials, the power of space, the challenges of technology and the magic of light.

We craft environments that are friendly, efficient and aesthetically pleasing. Our projects develop from extensive research into context, site and brief – this groundwork ensures we create unique and inspiring environments.

making the impossible possible…

+ we are never daunted by constraints + complex and intricate spatial problems feed us with new perspectives + we create new forms and new building types + yes, it’s possible to build this + we give form to the future + we listen + we release new energies in old buildings + ideas and concepts are tested… to destruction + we provide space to dream

critical acclaim

‘projects that show inventiveness, lateral thinking and a subtly dramatic touch’ Kieran Long – New London Interiors

‘In the treatment of all the spaces we have that rare phenomenon, a successful public-private partnership’ Victoria Huttler – AJ

‘an urbanism that through its diversity, texture and dynamic offers new opportunities for the recuperation of memory and a route that bypasses the consumerist excesses of signature architecture’ Professor David Greene, introduction to Action Research

‘ With ingenious and precise insertions, Boyarsky Murphy has created a domestic world that is surely unlike any other’ Raymund Ryan & Sarah Amelar – Architectural Record

‘Not for the faint-hearted, totally pragmatic or uncommitted patron’ Lee Mallet, New Architects, A Guide to Britain’s Best Young Architectural Practices