Casa Forma Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (6)
    Colonial Mansion, Brazil, Casa Forma Ltd Casa Forma Ltd Modern houses Bricks Beige
    Colonial Mansion, Brazil

    Casa Forma is an international luxury design agency providing comprehensive design services for residential, commercial and hospitality properties.

    Our experienced team is led by world-class experts from the fields of decorative and structural design. We place absolute importance on understanding the particular needs and wishes of our clients for a personalised service delivered to an uncompromisingly high standard.

    Services
    Bespoke luxury interior and architectural design
    Service areas
    London & International
    Company awards
    • • The International Design & Architectural Award 2014 – Best Office Space –Dubai
    • • The International Design & Architectural Award 2013 – Best Living Space –OHP
    • • The UK Property Award 2013 – Interior Design Apartment –OHP
    • • SBID Award 2013 – Powder Room –PPN
    • • UK Property Award 2012—Interior Design Apartment—Davies Street
    • • The International Design & Architectural Award 2012- Residential
    • Property £1-2.5 million—Kensington Place
    • • The International Design & Architectural Award 2012 -Bedroom -
    • Down Street
    • • The International Design & Architectural Award 2011—Kitchen—Down
    • Street
    • • The International Design & Architectural Award 2011—Bathroom -
    • Kensignton Place
    Address
    14 Stanhope Mews West
    SW7 5RB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2075849495 www.casaforma.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mark Rader
    West London design firm, specialising in high-end luxury interiors and architecture. With a stellar portfolio that includes recent projects like One Hyde Park, made by a multi-award winning, international creative team, Casa Forma is widely regarded as one of the very best bespoke interiors companies, both in the UK and around the world.
    over 9 years ago
    Dali Gomez
    Casa Forma Award winning Design and Architectural firm is dedicated to delivering bespoke luxury interior design projects. Casa Forma has a team of 21 award winning designers and architects, and is proud to showcase a unique design project in London's prime location Landmark, One Hyde park. This project will be completed in January 2013.
    over 9 years ago
    Mich Woj
    I first learned about Casa Forma early this year when I was looking for high end interior design practice in London. I was truly impress by the quality of their works and sophisticated and consistent luxurious style. Carefully selected furniture, artworks and fabrics, as well as finishes are bringing to life amazing spaces expressing undoubtedly good taste of demanding clients, catered by the diverse team of skilled designers.
    over 9 years ago
