Piet Boon
Architects in Oostzaan, Amsterdam
Reviews (5)
    • Piet Boon® is one of the best-known design studios, specializing in total design concepts. We develop exterior, interior and product design solutions for private, corporate and commercial solutions across the globe. 

    The company was founded in 1983 by designer Piet Boon, while Karin Meyn partnered with him as Creative Director in 1986. 

    Piet Boon contains four divisions: Studio, Styling, Collection and Licensing. Today Piet Boon® is an international luxury brand available in 46 countries. 

    Specialties  Architecture, Design, Interior Design, Styling, Collection, Furniture, Licensing

    Service areas
    Amsterdam and Oostzaan, Amsterdam
    Address
    Skoon 78
    1511 HV Oostzaan, Amsterdam
    Netherlands
    +31-207220020 www.pietboon.com

    Reviews

    F.M. Terpstra
    Piet Boon is an authentic design studio with contemporary designs. The showroom shows what Piet Boon stands for. A visit is worth the effort.
    over 5 years ago
    Sanne Zwart
    Gewelidge location and friendly people
    over 2 years ago
    Peter Dubèl
    Beautiful designs
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
