Piet Boon® is one of the best-known design studios, specializing in total design concepts. We develop exterior, interior and product design solutions for private, corporate and commercial solutions across the globe.

The company was founded in 1983 by designer Piet Boon, while Karin Meyn partnered with him as Creative Director in 1986.

Piet Boon contains four divisions: Studio, Styling, Collection and Licensing. Today Piet Boon® is an international luxury brand available in 46 countries.

Specialties Architecture, Design, Interior Design, Styling, Collection, Furniture, Licensing