Paul Blease founded Noble and Wood based upon his family history, a legacy of integrity and love for well made products. Inspired by great explorers, Noble and Wood endeavours to design and manufacture timeless elegant furniture and home accessories. Noble and Wood’s philosophy of crafted modernism is achieved through combining rich materials and exploring modern manufacturing processes with traditional hand crafted techniques.

The collection launched at Maison et Objet 13 showcases honest design with refined materials such as Black American Walnut, Italian leather, Carrera marble and woolen felt. Some of these products have been created through collaboration. This range is designed as a foundation for future projects.