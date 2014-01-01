Your browser is out-of-date.

Noble and Wood
Designers in London
    Berlingot Wallpaper
    Collection Noble & Wood
    Spot Hooks
    Loop Mirror
    Cloud Console
    Saddle Magazine Rack

    Paul Blease founded Noble and Wood based upon his family history, a legacy of integrity and love for well made products. Inspired by great explorers, Noble and Wood endeavours to design and manufacture timeless elegant furniture and  home accessories. Noble and Wood’s philosophy of crafted modernism is achieved through combining rich materials and exploring modern manufacturing processes with traditional hand crafted techniques.

    The collection launched at Maison et Objet 13 showcases  honest design with refined materials such as Black American Walnut, Italian leather, Carrera marble and woolen felt. Some of these products have been created through collaboration.  This range is designed as a foundation for future projects.

    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    ELLE Decoration—Best British Product 2014
    Address
    Unit 23—502 Hornsey Road
    N19 4EF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7725915251 nobleandwood.com
