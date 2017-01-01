The work of VAALstudio focuses on design and interior projects in hospitality. It includes interiors, space planning and specialised design such as FFE (product and furniture), styling and art directing/branding. Having worked with renowned hotel operators on some iconic hotels, we specially enjoy working on contemporary lifestyle hotels and spa/wellness projects, aiming to create a product that is best for the purpose and the context and which increases the value of our client’s brand and their properties.
- Services
- Design
- interiors and interior architecture for private and commercial projects
- Service areas
- London and internationsl
- Company awards
- Architecture for Tomorrow exhibition at Royal Institute of British Architects in London and Bristol
- Address
-
4 Levana Close
SW19 6HP London
United Kingdom
+44-2070962126 www.vaalstudio.net