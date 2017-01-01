Your browser is out-of-date.

Vaal Studio
Interior Architects in London
    • The work of VAALstudio focuses on design and interior projects in hospitality. It includes interiors, space planning and specialised design such as FFE (product and furniture), styling and art directing/branding. Having worked with renowned hotel operators on some iconic hotels, we specially enjoy working on contemporary lifestyle hotels and spa/wellness projects, aiming to create a product that is best for the purpose and the context and which increases the value of our client’s brand and their properties.

    Services
    • Design
    • interiors and interior architecture for private and commercial projects
    Service areas
    London and internationsl
    Company awards
    Architecture for Tomorrow exhibition at Royal Institute of British Architects in London and Bristol
    Address
    4 Levana Close
    SW19 6HP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070962126 www.vaalstudio.net
