Storm Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Uk
    Artisan
    Drum

    Hand crafted in the Storm workshop in the Suffolk countryside each piece is unique.   The fine wood veneers used are cleverly manufactured from fast growing trees such as Poplar and are FSC approved and highly sustainable - giving more exotic species a rest!. Veneer is peeled from sustainable trees and pressed in various ways to produce a range of designer veneers, some which look very similar to exotic timbers and some which are dyed with non-toxic dyes in vibrant colours to create dramatic designer grain patterns.   Storm uses an eco-friendly water-based finish on the veneers to draw out the natural colours and patterns in the wood and to give a satin-finish protective coating.

    Services
    Furniture and lighting design
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    IP19 8JN Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1986784439 www.storm-furniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element