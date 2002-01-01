Slade Architecture was founded by James Slade and Hayes Slade in 2002 as they were seeking to focus on architecture and design across different scales and program types. Slade Architecture’s design approach is unique for each project but framed by a continued exploration of primary architectural concerns.
As architects and designers, they operate with intrinsic architectural interests: the relationship between the body and space, movement, scale, time, perception, materiality and its intersection with form. These form the basis of the firm’s continued architectural exploration.
Layered on this foundation is an inventive investigation of the specific project context. Their broad definition of the project context considers any conditions affecting a specific project: program, sustainability, budget, operation, culture, site, technology, image/branding, etc.
Working at the intersection of these considerations, they create designs that are simultaneously functional and innovative.
Slade Architecture has completed a diverse range of international and domestic projects and their work has been recognized internationally with over 200 publications, exhibits and awards. In 2010 alone, they were recognized with an Award for Design Excellence in Public Architecture by the New York City Public Design Commission, a national AIA Small Project Award, a Best of the Year Awards from Interior Design Magazine, and multiple Store-of-the-Year awards. Slade Architecture was also one of the Architectural League of New York’s “2010 Emerging Voices”.
Their work has been exhibited in the Venice Biennale, the National Building Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, The German Architecture Museum and many other galleries and institutions in Europe, Asia and the United States.
- Services
- Architecture and Interior Design
- Service areas
- New York and International
- Company awards
- 2014 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Award of Merit, Kitchen & Bath (Sullivan Street Duplex)
- 2014 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Award of Merit, Outdoor (Staten Island Zoo Carousel)
- 2014 James Beard Foundation Awards. Finalist (Virgin Atlantic Newark Clubhouse)
- 2014 AIA New York Design Awards. Award of Merit, Interiors (Virgin Atlantic JFK Clubhouse)
- 2014 Exhibition, Venice Biennale, US Pavilion, Venice, Italy
- 2013 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Winner, Lounge/Bar (Virgin Atlantic Newark Clubhouse)
- 2013 London International Creative Competition. Finalist, Interior Design (Virgin Atlantic Newark Clubhouse)
- 2013 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. Finalist, Americas Bar (Virgin Atlantic JFK and Newark Clubhouse)
- 2013 Leaf Interior Design Awards. Finalist, Hospitality Building of the Year Award (Virgin Atlantic JFK Clubhouse)
- 2013 I Fly First Class. Best Airline Lounges of 2013 (Virgin Atlantic JFK Clubhouse)
- 2012 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Winner, Lounge (Virgin Atlantic JFK Clubhouse)
- 2012 FX International Design Awards. Winner, Leisure or Entertainment Venue (Virgin Atlantic JFK Clubhouse)
- 2012 AIA NY Design Awards. Award of Merit, Interiors (Barbie Shanghai)
- 2012 International Hotel Motel Restaurant Show, Gold Key Awards. Finalist, Lounge/Bar (Virgin Atlantic JFK Clubhouse)
- 2012 London International Creative Competition. Finalist, Interior Design (Virgin Atlantic JFK Clubhouse)
- 2012 MetalMag Architectural Awards. Winner, Interior (Virgin Atlantic JFK Clubhouse)
- 2011 London International Creative Competition. Design Award, Environment
- 2011 London International Creative Competition. Award of Merit, Furniture/Product
- 2011 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Winner, Kitchen and Bath
- 2011 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Award of Merit, Retail: Other
- 2011 Building Brooklyn Awards. Winner, Adaptive Reuse
- 2011 Electrolux Icon: Tomorrow’s Modern Kitchen Design Competition. 2nd Place
- 2011 Association for Retail Environments. Outstanding Merit, Softline Specialty Store Up to 3,000 sq. ft
- 2010 AIA 2010 Small Project Awards. Award of Merit (Puptent)
- 2010 New York Architecture League Selected for Emerging Voices Lecture Series
- 2010 Association for Retail Environments. Winner, Store of the Year
- 2010 Association for Retail Environments. Winner, Specialty Store over 25,000 sq. ft
- 2010 Association for Retail Environments. Winner, Store Fixture Awards
- 2010 Retail Design Institute Store Design Awards. Winner, Innovative Concept
- 2010 Retail Design Institute Store Design Awards. Winner, Specialty Store over 10,000sf
- 2010 Chain Store Age Awards. Winner, Store of the Year
- 2010 Chain Store Age Awards. Winner, Attraction Retailing
- 2010 Chain Store Age Awards. Winner, Cashwrap and Fitting Room
- 2010 Chain Store Age Awards. Honorable Mention, Exterior
- 2009 New York City Public Design Commission. Award for Excellence in Design (Help 1 Residence)
- 2009 International Store Design Competition. Winner, Large Format Specialty Store
- 2009 International Store Design Competition. Winner, Innovative Concept
- 2009 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Winner, Retail: Other
- 2009 Interior Design Magazine Idea Lab. Interface Flor, Installation
- 2009 Event Design Awards. Gold Prize, Best Retail Environment
- 2009 Architecture Record, Business Week. Awards of Excellence
- 2009 Contract Magazine Interior Awards. Winner, Retail
- 2009 Retail Interiors Awards. Best International Retail Interior
- 2009 Fast Company. Master of Design Issue
- 2008 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Winner, Residential Urban House
- 2008 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Award of Merit, Public Space
- Selected for Ordos 100, Inner Mongolia showcase development, by Herzog and de Meuron
- 2007 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Award of Merit, Commercial: Small Office
- 2007 Young Americans-New Architecture in the USA, Deutsch Architecture Museum
- 2007 Presenter, Pecha Kucha New York
- 2006 AIA New York Design Award
- 2006 Interior Design Magazine Best of Year. Award of Merit, Residential: Apartment / Condo
- 2005 Platinum Award for Engineering Excellence. ACEC New York, 2000’ Television Transmission Tower
- 2004 AIA New York Design Award
- 2004 Venice Biennale International Architecture Exhibition, Venice, Italy
- 2004 Columbia University, Emerging Architect Visiting Professor
- 2003 Progressive Architecture (P/A) Awards (Dalki Theme Park and Shop)
- 2003 PS1/MoMA Young Architects Program. Finalist
- 2000 Young Architect’s Award. Architectural League of New York. New York, NY
- 2000 Architectural League of New York. Young Architect’s Award
- 1999 Progressive Architecture (P/A) Award (Von Erlach Residence)
- Address
77 Chambers Street, 5th Floor
10007 New York
United Kingdom
+44-2126776380 www.sladearch.com