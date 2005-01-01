DRDH Architects was established in 2000 by Daniel Rosbottom and David Howarth. The work of the practice is characterised by its responsiveness to both physical and cultural contexts and for the quality of detailing and construction, often achieved within stringent time and budget constraints. The practice works across a breadth of scales, contexts and building types, both in the UK and overseas.

The practice situates itself within a wider research context that includes teaching and writing on art, architecture and the city. It has achieved critical recognition both for its built projects and through competition. Its work has been published and exhibited internationally. Within its central London studio, the practice has expertise in, and access to, a wide range of physical and digital techniques for design development and representation, from physical model making and photography through to computer visualisation and Building Information Modeling (BIM).