Chart Datum’s creator Cian Murphy uses his maritime background in harmony with his love for wood-craft to create individually hand-crafted marine charts.

The Charts provide a unique insight into the world beneath the waves. They lift back the surface of the water exposing the often overlooked, awe-inspiring world that lies below. The Charts are individually constructed from Baltic Birch, the ocean floor is hand colored a distinctive blue, making a striking contrast between land and sea. Major land marks and roads are etched into the land and it is all framed in a custom solid walnut frame. Growing up in Castletownbere in West Cork, on the tip of the Beara peninsula, Cian had the Atlantic Ocean for inspiration on his door step. Drawing from his interest in nautical charts Cian has created a truly unique piece of art.