Raised in Japan and residing around the world, Nada Debs’ Levantine spirit brought her back home to Beirut after a 40-year hiatus. Her multi-cultural background caught the appeal of the global design world, fusing Eastern tradition and minimalism. The brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 10 countries across 3 continents next year. Based in Beirut, NADA DEBS designs are represented in the USA, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Jordan, the Arab Emirates and recently in Tunisia. Nada’s latest endeavor is #craftcool — a label created to designate hand-made, artisanal craft showing the value of Eastern craft, the spirituality behind it, and its cool and timeless aesthetic.