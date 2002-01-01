Your browser is out-of-date.

442 Design
Designers in Edinburgh
    • 442 Design was formed in late 2002. When the founders sat in our local bar discussing what to call the new company the conversation drifted, as it often does, to football. It was generally agreed that the greatest teams that have graced the modern game had something in common, they used the 442 formation. That formation, when talented individuals play their role in a team, when sprinkled with creative flair and when backed by a winning game plan, is pretty unbeatable. In every way the spirit, philosophy, success and direct approach of 442 embodies what we believe a first class design company should be.

    It was natural then that the company be called 442 Design.

    Since 2002 we have grown from strength to strength to establish ourselves in the premier league of Scottish design companies. Along the way we have won Awards for Creativity, Innovation, Business Excellence, Client Satisfaction, Branding and Interiors but in reality it is the actual work we have done that looks best in the trophy cabinet. Have a look for yourself.

    Service areas
    Edinburgh
    Address
    40 Maritime Street
    EH6 6SA Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1315381442 www.442design.com
